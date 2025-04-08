The Sikkim police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl earlier this year in Uttaray, West Sikkim.

The incident came to light on April 6 when the minor was brought to Dentam PHC with heavy bleeding and her urine pregnancy test (UPT) was found positive.

According to police, the minor had a history of heavy menstrual bleeding and was shifted to Dentam PHC, where medical staff informed the police. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted in the first week of February 2025 by Deepen Rai, a resident of Uttaray, in a jungle while she was returning from school.

The accused allegedly gave the minor some pills which she consumed on April 4 and 5 leading to severe bleeding.

The victim has since been referred to District Hospital Gyalshing for higher medical management and detailed examination.

Acting on the incident, the police apprehended Deepen Rai from his rented accommodation in Uttaray. He was arrested after undergoing a medical examination and remains in police custody.

The case has been registered under UTTARAY PS Case FIR No. 03/2025 dated April 6, 2025, under Sections 63/64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5(j)(ii)/6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. The investigation is currently underway.