The Sikkim police arrested a 49-year-old man at the Rangpo Check Post after a substantial quantity of contraband substances were found in his possession.

The individual was identified as Phurba Sangay Sherpa, a resident of Lumsay, Gangtok. He was arrested while traveling in a passenger vehicle from Siliguri to Gangtok.

The arrest took place on Saturday after authorities discovered a substantial quantity of contraband substances in his possession.

Sherpa was immediately taken into custody and a case has been registered against him under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act.

Further details are awaited.