Sikkim police arrest man with substantial quantity of drugs at Rangpo check post
A Sikkim resident was caught with contraband at Rangpo Check Post. The case is under investigation.
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The Sikkim police arrested a 49-year-old man at the Rangpo Check Post after a substantial quantity of contraband substances were found in his possession.
The individual was identified as Phurba Sangay Sherpa, a resident of Lumsay, Gangtok. He was arrested while traveling in a passenger vehicle from Siliguri to Gangtok.
The arrest took place on Saturday after authorities discovered a substantial quantity of contraband substances in his possession.
Sherpa was immediately taken into custody and a case has been registered against him under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act.
Further details are awaited.
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