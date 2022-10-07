Sikkim Police on October 7 detained nine members of the Sikkim Suraksha Samiti (SSS) under Section 151 of the CrPC near the District Court for allegedly approaching Amit Shah's convoy in Gangtok.

"It was discovered that the detainees were approaching VIPs while holding black flags and plc cards," according to police sources, "so they were detained under section 151 CrPc."

Those detained include President Sikkimay Suraksha Samiti, Madan Tamang, Bal Krishna Tamang, Radhika Mangar, Kalpana Chettri, OP Bista, Philip Lamichanay, and Palden Bhutia.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah reached Gangtok in Sikkim on Friday where hundreds of people welcomed them on the roadside.

After this Shah reached the Raj Bhavan in Gangtok and inaugurated the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

State Governor Ganga Prasad was also present during the inauguration.