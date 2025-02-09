The investigation into the Samshong Tamang case has gained momentum, with law officials stepping up efforts to apprehend the accused, who remains at large.

Following a complaint lodged by the executive members of Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh, a case was registered on February 3, 2025, under FIR No. 18/2025 and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On February 4, 2025, a legal notice was served to the accused through family members, directing him to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) at Sadar Police Station on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM. However, as the accused remained incognito and switched off his phone since February 2, 2025, he failed to comply with the directive.

In response, officials sought a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Gangtok, to facilitate his arrest. Meanwhile, surveillance was launched in coordination with neighboring police forces to track the accused's movements.

Under the directive of DGP Sikkim, three special teams have been formed, led by SSP Gangtok, and comprising SDPO Gangtok, three PIs, and multiple other officers. These teams have been conducting raids across North Bengal and New Delhi as part of an extensive search operation.

Both technical and human intelligence are being utilized, and investigators have identified multiple leads, which are being thoroughly examined. Officials have assured that efforts to locate and arrest the accused are ongoing, with teams deployed at strategic locations under SSP Gangtok's leadership.

Further updates will be provided as the operation progresses.