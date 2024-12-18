In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Sikkim Police intercepted a 30-year-old man at Melli Checkpost on his way from Siliguri to Jorethang. The accused, identified as Roshan Gupta, son of Krishna Kumar Gupta and a resident of Nayabazar in Soreng district was traveling in a taxi service vehicle when police conducted a routine search.



During the search, police officials discovered a substantial haul of 108 strips of Winspasmo Forte capsules, amounting to 864 capsules, concealed in his bag. These capsules are known to be commonly abused for recreational purposes and fall under the category of controlled substances as per the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA).



A case under the relevant sections of SADA has been registered against the accused at the Melli Police Station. Police have detained Gupta for further investigation and are probing the source and intended destination of the contraband.





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