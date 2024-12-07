Preparations for Sikkim's 16th Rholu Diwas 2024 gained momentum with a preparatory meeting held in Arithang Constituency under the guidance of MLA cum Minister Arun Upreti.

The meeting, convened in Deorali was chaired by K.J. Palzor, Vice President of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC), and presided over by CLC President Gyamptsho Tamang.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from CLC party workers, Nari Shakti members, and the Youth Wing of Arithang Constituency.

The discussions centered on ensuring maximum public participation and meticulous planning to make the historic day a grand success.

Attendees resolved to work collectively for the event, which will feature an address by the ]Chief Minister cum Party President Prem Singh Tamang.

Responsibilities were assigned across various teams to manage public mobilisation, transportation, publicity, and overall coordination.