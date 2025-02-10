The second meeting of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee (SSHLC), focused on securing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for 12 left-out communities, convened today at Sikkim House, New Delhi. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to the cause, emphasizing that the recognition of these communities is not only a constitutional right but also a vital step in safeguarding their rich cultural heritage.

Addressing representatives from the 12 communities, CM Tamang acknowledged their persistent struggle for recognition and underlined the socio-economic significance of their inclusion in the ST list. He urged all stakeholders to maintain a proactive approach in responding to queries raised by the Government of India and ensure that all procedural requirements are meticulously addressed.

"The aspirations of these communities have always been close to my heart. Their inclusion in the ST list is crucial for protecting their traditions and securing their rightful place in the socio-economic framework of our state," Tamang stated.

Expressing deep appreciation for the resilience demonstrated by community representatives, the Chief Minister assured them of the state government’s full backing. He lauded the efforts of SSHLC, community leaders, and domain experts who are diligently working to prepare a comprehensive dossier substantiating the demand for inclusion. He also stressed the importance of methodically addressing concerns raised by the Centre to present a strong case.

"With dedication and perseverance, we will overcome challenges and fulfill this long-standing demand. My government will remain steadfast in advocating for the rights of these communities at every level," he added.

CM Tamang extended his gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), MLAs, and Advisors for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged the pivotal contributions of SSHLC Chairman Prof. B.V. Sharma and Vice Chairman Prof. Mahendra P. Lama, along with the Chairman of EIECOS+1, representatives from community organizations, and officials from the Social Welfare Department, for their relentless efforts in compiling essential documentation to substantiate the claim.