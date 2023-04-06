Sikkim reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the virus tally to 44,390, a health department bulletin said on April 6.

The Himalayan state now has 42 active COVID-19 cases, while 43,064 people have recovered from the virus, it said.

A total of 500 people have succumbed to the disease so far, while 784 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 165 samples have been tested for COVID-19 while the daily positivity rate is 13.9 per cent, it added.

Also Read: Sikkim government issues Covid advisory, makes wearing of mask mandatory

On the otherhand, a total of 5,335 new COVID-19 infections has been reported across the country in the previous 24 hours, a considerable increase from the 4,435 cases reported on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry.

It is the biggest single-day increase in over six months, according to the ministry's latest figures on Thursday. COVID-19 cases in India have been increasing in recent days, with daily new infections ranging from 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3038 on April 4, and 4,435 on April 5.

According to the ministry, India's active Covid caseload is now 25,587, with a daily positive rate of 3.32 per cent. The overall number of recoveries is 4,41,82, 538, with 2,826 recoveries in the previous 24 hours. It went on to say that India's recovery rate is presently at 98.75%.

India has provided 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses as part of the National Immunization Campaign, with 1,993 doses administered in the previous 24 hours. According to the government, the weekly positive rate is at 2.89 per cent.