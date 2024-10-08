A newly-established tree library was inaugurated at Sikkim's Khechuperi Senior Secondary School on October 8, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in Gyalshing district.

The Sampoornata Abhiyan programme also concluded during the event.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the mobile common service centre (CSC) of the cooperation department was launched during the event.

The event was attended by Yishey D Yongda, District Collector of Gyalshing as chief guest, accompanied by Munna Singh, Commandant, 72 Bn SSB Yuksam, CS Subba, SDM Yuksam, Laden Gensapa, Joint Director Cooperation Department, along with BDOs of Yuksam & Chongrang, Panchayat members, the Principal, teachers, School Management Committee (SMC) members, Anganwadi workers, SHGs and a large gathering of students.

Upon arrival, the chief guest was ushered for a visit to the stalls that exhibited healthy foods put up by SHGs, facilitated by the Joint Registrar, Cooperative Services Laden Gensapa and her team of officials.

Likewise, the Anganwadi workers had put up a variety of nutritious foods along with information on Beti Bachhao Beti Padao scheme. Other stalls included a host of local crafts displayed by Khechoperi Bamboo House and a health camp set up by District Hospital Gyalshing along with PHSC Thingling medical staff.

Addressing the gathering, Yongda emphasised on the pivotal role of education in shaping the future and highlighted how the reading initiative has significantly enhanced the school's infrastructure by providing valuable learning resources.

She underscored the importance of the newly inaugurated Tree Library, which is well-equipped with a diverse selection of books aimed at fostering students' reading habits and encouraging lifelong learning.

Yongda further stressed that many of the books in the library encourage self-improvement and goal-setting, which can inspire readers to adopt healthier lifestyles. With a stronger sense of purpose and motivation, individuals are less likely to engage in substance abuse. By promoting reading, especially among young people, the school is offering a powerful tool to reduce the risk of drug abuse through mental stimulation, emotional support, and constructive use of time.

Additionally, she spoke about the health benefits of the Moringa plant, encouraging all attendees to incorporate this superfood into their diets for a healthier lifestyle.

For the closing event of the Sampoornata Abhiyan – Samapan Samaroh, letters of appreciation were handed over to the Block Level Officers of the Aspirational Block, Chongrang by the District Collector, Gyalshing.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the school administration, teachers, students, and the local community in making the event a resounding success.