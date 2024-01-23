Neeru Sewa, a member of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on January 23 said that all women empowerment schemes in Sikkim were introduced by the SDF and not the current Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government accusing them of taking credit for their initiatives.

While acknowledging the SKM government's introduction of the Aama Scheme, providing financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to women, Sewa stated that the SDF had laid the foundation for such schemes during their tenure even if they didn't name them explicitly.

Sewa pointed out that the SKM government's Aama Yojana and Bahini Scheme were not entirely novel as the SDF had previously implemented similar programs aimed at supporting mothers and women's health without explicitly naming them.

The former government's CM Rural Housing Scheme, dedicated to mothers, was highlighted as an example of SDF's commitment to women's welfare, even though it wasn't explicitly named after them. Sewa argued that the SKM government's Bahini Scheme, focusing on distributing sanitary pads, was more about health and hygiene than empowerment, cautioning against misusing the term "empowerment."

Sewa also drew attention to the SDF's initiative, dating back 17 years, to address the absence of girls in schools due to the stigma around sanitary pads. This was framed as evidence of the SDF's early efforts in women's welfare paving the way for subsequent schemes.

Addressing the SKM government's Vatsalya Scheme, offering financial aid for IVF procedures to government employees, Sewa acknowledged the significance but contended that it was more of a state problem than a direct women empowerment initiative given the broader issue of fertility rates in Sikkim.

While expressing gratitude for the SKM government's efforts in certain areas, Sewa urged caution in labeling initiatives as women empowerment stating the need for a holistic approach that encompasses social and financial aspects.