Sikkim, the picturesque state nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, has once again made its mark in the realm of food safety. On the occasion of World Food Safety Day, the Government of India released the annual State Food Safety Index, and Sikkim proudly secured the third position in the small states category for its outstanding performance. The prestigious award was presented to Dr. Yudok Bhutia, Director of the FDA, Health & Family Welfare Department, Sikkim, by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, at the esteemed Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Sikkim's remarkable achievement can be attributed to its relentless efforts in effective surveillance, sampling, and enforcement activities. The state has embraced digital innovation by adopting an online platform for all food safety activities, making licensing and registration convenient and accessible for stakeholders. This progressive approach has not only enhanced transparency but also streamlined processes, ensuring efficient monitoring and compliance.

In addition to its technological advancements, Sikkim has actively embraced the Eat Right India campaign, spearheading initiatives to promote healthy eating habits and raise awareness about food fortification. The state has been organizing Eat Right Melas, vibrant events that celebrate nutritious food choices and educate citizens about the importance of a balanced diet. Furthermore, Sikkim has undertaken the noble task of addressing micronutrient deficiency through Food Fortification Awareness programs, emphasizing the significance of fortified food in combating nutritional deficiencies. Moreover, the state has been conducting Millets Melas across various locations, educating consumers about the benefits of incorporating millets into their diets.