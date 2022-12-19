Former Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Chamling on December 18 claimed that the SKM government is deeply involved in corruption and anti-environmental activities.

He said that almost all the departmmets such as education , forest, health under the SKM government are reversing the development process with their corruption, misgovernance, and undemocratic attitude in the state.

Chamling reiterated his allegations that trees in Sikkim are being chopped by “thousands and exported” since the time the SKM government was formed.

He said that in a strange move, the Education Department, under the SKM government changed the laptop distribution scheme for students into a TV distributing scheme.

"It was something like replacing a book distribution program into a movie CD distribution program. Such is the thinking of the SKM leadership.", he said.

He claimed that Sikkim trees are being chopped by the thousand and exported.

"I have been raising the matter since the time the SKM government was formed. Now their tree felling activity has entered Kanchenjunga National Park. Significantly, the Kanchenjunga National Park was inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016 when we were in the government. Sikkim was also recognized as India’s greenest state in 1998. This anti-environment SKM government is undoing all these legacies.", he added.

He accused that Chief Minister's family members are involved in the corruption practices in the health department. He added that the Health Minister of Sikkim is being treated as their family puppet and the health department as their family property.

Chamling said that the water supply for public consumption has worsened under the Sikkim PHE Department during the last 3 years. People are suffering from an acute lack of water supply. The situation in Gangtok is particularly terrible.

He further claimed that The SKM party has become wealthier than the Sikkim Government and sacks employees from jobs instead of providing jobs.

"Many police personnel in the Police department work for the SKM party instead of serving the Sikkimese people", Chamling said.

He said that due to rising corruption in the transport depatment, Sikkim has become the number one road accident prone state with the highest road fatalities in India.

Chamling said that the people of Sikkim will no longer tolerate SKM government who have made a mockery of the Sikkim.

"2024 will be the last year the people of Sikkim will have to tolerate their foolishness.", he said.