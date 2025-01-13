Naresh Chettri, Joint Secretary of the SKM party's Youth Wing, successfully hosted the Vikshit Bharat - Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam.

The event, held under the theme "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development with Heritage), attracted youth leaders, experts, and policymakers, all eager to discuss the vital balance between progress and cultural preservation.

The dialogue, marked by dynamic discussions and an interactive Q&A session, became a platform for young leaders to voice their opinions and explore solutions to key issues facing India’s future.

Chettri, a prominent national-level speaker, guided the discussions with enthusiasm and insight.

Speaking on the theme, he said, “‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ represents our commitment to fostering development while staying rooted in the rich traditions that define our identity.”



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