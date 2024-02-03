Ahead of its 12th Foundation Day, the Political Secretary to Sikkim Chief Minister Jacob Khaling highlighted three major accomplishments of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party and its commitment to the welfare of its people.

Khaling declared the permanent removal of the Nepali immigration tag, a feat achieved through a legal battle in the highest judicial body of the country—the Supreme Court of India, has been achieved by the SKM. Khaling stated that SKM not only promised but successfully executed the removal, providing relief to the Nepali-speaking people in Sikkim.

Khaling outlined the remarkable progress in the education sector stating improvements in government schools, infrastructure development and teacher recruitment. The government's efforts have not only elevated the standard of education but also led to success stories of economically disadvantaged students who cracked prestigious exams like NEET and JEE, becoming doctors and engineers.

Khaling expressed confidence in the upcoming elections, stating that SKM aims for victory and a continuation of its developmental projects. The party's vision for "Sunaulo Sikkim" includes extensive work at the ward and constituency levels, promising a future of progress and prosperity for the people of Sikkim. The report to be presented tomorrow during 12th Foundation Day celebration will outline the party's achievements and plans for the state's growth.

Khaling also accused the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) for their 25-year rule with allegations of hindering crucial infrastructure projects and causing environmental disasters.