A political controversy has erupted in Sikkim over plans to invite global music star Ed Sheeran for the state's 50th statehood celebrations, with ruling and opposition parties locked in a heated exchange.

"Hosting an artiste of Ed Sheeran's stature would not only mark a global milestone for Sikkim but also position the state as a premier destination for cultural and economic exchanges," said Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) spokesperson Yougan Tamang, defending the government's initiative.

The opposition Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP) has slammed the proposal, claiming it diverts attention from core governance issues. SKM dismissed these criticisms as "baseless," arguing that such international events would generate employment and boost local businesses.

"The opposition's attempts to derail this opportunity through petty politics risk depriving Sikkim of immense cultural and economic benefits," Tamang said, pointing to successful international concerts hosted by other northeastern states.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's government maintains that Sikkim has developed adequate infrastructure to host high-profile events. The ruling party emphasised that the proposed concert aligns with their broader vision of establishing Sikkim as a global cultural and tourism destination while continuing focus on healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.