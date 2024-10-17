A fatal collision claimed the life of an Indian Army soldier on Wednesday night in Namthang, Sikkim. Rifleman Shiva Chettri of the 11 Gorkha Rifles died after his Royal Enfield motorcycle collided with a Bolero vehicle around 10:15 pm.

Witnesses report Chettri may have lost control while overtaking a bus on the winding mountain road. His bike then crashed into an oncoming Bolero travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency responders rushed Chettri to Singtam Hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The victim's body is currently at the hospital morgue pending further investigation.

Chettri was stationed with the 517 Army Service Corps in Tadong. Military officials have notified his family of the incident.