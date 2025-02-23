A specialised search and rescue training programme was conducted at JN Road under the Sikkim Inspires Project, aiming to prepare local volunteers for emergency response in accident-prone areas.

Organised by the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (IHCAE), Chemchey, under the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the training focused on equipping participants with essential life-saving skills.

The initiative saw the participation of 21 trainees from JN Road and a biker group from Mangan. The hands-on training covered key aspects of search and rescue operations, including locating distressed individuals and using specialized equipment. Real-life emergency simulations were conducted to enhance practical understanding.

IHCAE Principal and Joint Director of Adventure, Tourism, and Civil Aviation Department, Kazi Sherpa, emphasised that certified volunteers will be officially recognised as a government-backed rescue team, receiving essential tools and gear. He also announced a Rs 15 lakh insurance package, with 10% coverage for medical expenses, ensuring financial security for volunteers.

Field training was held at an altitude exceeding 10,000 feet, reinforcing adaptability in challenging environments. Deputy Director Manoj Kumar Chettri confirmed that additional training sessions would be organised as needed, with Yuksam set to host the next phase.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and community resilience through such initiatives.