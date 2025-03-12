Raju Basnett, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Education, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Sikkim, along with department officials, met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Mintokgang on Monday.

The meeting was held to extend a formal invitation to the Chief Minister for the upcoming 8th North East Youth Festival 2025, scheduled from March 17 to March 20.

The North East Youth Festival, a prestigious event showcasing the cultural and sporting talent of the region, will have its opening and closing ceremonies at Paljor Stadium.

Various competitive and non-competitive events will be organized at MG Marg, Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government College, and Chintan Bhawan.



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During the meeting, Minister Basnett and Mrs. Yangchen D. Tamang, Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, discussed key issues related to sports infrastructure development and youth programs in Sikkim.

The Secretary highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the department under the Chief Minister’s guidance and provided updates on upcoming events for Sikkim's Golden Jubilee Celebration under the theme "Sunaulo, Samariddha Ani Samarth Sikkim."

The meeting was also attended by Mrs. Milan Pradhan, Chief Engineer, Dr. R. B. Biswakarma, Additional Director, Mr. Palior Lepcha, Deputy Director, Mr. Karma D. Bhutia, Deputy Director, and Mr. S. B. Subba, Deputy Director, SYDB.