A heated debate erupted during a public meeting at Sikkim's Thomchi Playground on December 12, over the proposed abolition of the Dzomsa system, following which two cases were registered at Lachung Police Station. The meet turned contentious after residents debated the proposed abolition.

The first case, Lachung P.S Case No. 02/2024, filed under Sections 117(2) and 3(5) of the BNS 2023, involves accusations against Damdi Lachungpa and seven others. The case pertains to a violent altercation that unfolded during the meeting.

According to police sources, the pipons, Pema Wangdhi Lachungpa and Dorjee Chewang Lachungpa, had convened the gathering of around 250 local residents to discuss a memorandum dated July 21, 2024, addressed to the District Magistrate of Mangan, advocating for the abolition of the traditional Dzomsa system.

The memorandum, signed by seven unidentified individuals, sparked heated debates. During the discussions, the complainant and his brother, Kundup Dorjee Lachungpa, allegedly clashed with Dzomsa members and were physically assaulted by the accused individuals.

Both victims were taken to the District Hospital in Mangan for medical treatment and remain under care. The investigation is ongoing, and legal action is being pursued against the accused.

The second case, Lachung P.S Case No. 03/2024, filed under Sections 270, 125, and 3(5) of the BNS 2023, names Pema Wangay Lachungpa and Kundup Dorjee Lachungpa as the accused. This case stems from the same meeting, where tensions escalated when Kundup Dorjee allegedly brandished a sharp weapon, identified as a khukuri, in an attempt to intimidate the crowd. While no physical injuries were reported, the incident caused panic and public disorder.

The Dzomsa system is a traditional self-government structure in the villages of Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim. The Dzomsa is a council of villagers that administers the community and settles disputes in a democratic manner. The term "Dzomsa" literally means "gathering place."

The Dzomsa elects a headman, known as the "Pipon," to chair the community. The Pipon serves as the village chief and is responsible for representing the village to the outside world. The Dzomsa was established in the first half of the 19th century to provide structure and cohesion to local societies.

Similar to Lok Adalats, the Dzomsa resolves disputes within the community without resorting to the courts. The Dzomsa system was officially recognised by the government in 1985 and continues to function in Lachen and Lachung, even though the Panchayati Raj system has been introduced in other parts of Sikkim.