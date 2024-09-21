Residents of Tibet Road have been struggling with a persistent water shortage for over a week, leaving households in the area frustrated. Despite lodging multiple complaints with the concerned authorities however, the issue remains unresolved.

According to local residents, the water supply disruption has significantly impacted daily routines.

A resident said, “We’ve been without proper water for days, and despite raising the issue, no solution has been provided."

Upon contacting the water supply department, residents were informed that their complaint had been registered, and personnel were assigned to fix the problem. However, no further updates or actions have been taken.

Sikkim is known for its abundant water resources. Despite being home to numerous rivers and streams, the region struggles with an increasing water scarcity crisis due to rapid population growth and industrial development. The added pressure on both the quantity and quality of these resources has made water shortages a more frequent occurrence.

Earlier in May 2024, similar concerns arose in Pakyong District, where officials took decisive action to address water scarcity issues. A review meeting, chaired by District Collector Tashi Chophel, highlighted challenges such as debris from road construction by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which had muddied the Richu water source. Despite efforts to rectify the situation, officials deemed the measures insufficient.

In response, DC Pakyong ordered another inspection and emphasized the need for more effective corrective actions. Interim solutions, such as scheduled water distribution for affected areas like Pakyong Bazar, were implemented, while efforts to restore water pipelines continued.