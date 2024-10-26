The much-anticipated “TNA Alumni Carnival 2024” commenced today, ushering in a festive spirit with Hon’ble Minister for Education Raju Basnett gracing the event as the Chief Guest. Held on the premises of Tashi Namgyal Academy (TNA), the carnival welcomed several esteemed guests, including MLA of 21-Gnathang Machong, Pamin Lepcha, and MLA of Gangtok Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, along with other dignitaries and community leaders.

Opening the day’s activities was a lively performance by the Pipers band, whose vibrant and rhythmic melodies brought the audience to life. The band’s spirited presentation set an energetic tone, followed by cultural dances and musical performances that paid homage to the region's rich traditions, showcasing local customs through colorful attire and soulful melodies.

Attendees were treated to a blend of culture and camaraderie, as sports activities also took center stage, fostering friendly competition among alumni, students, and community members. From traditional sports to team games, the carnival's sports events highlighted TNA's commitment to holistic education, blending athleticism with cultural celebration.

The TNA Alumni Carnival went beyond mere festivities, aiming to fortify ties between the alumni and current students. “This event isn’t just a celebration of the school’s accomplishments; it’s a bridge between the past and present,” said Chief Guest Raju Basnett.

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