During the 16th Finance Commission's visit to Sikkim, its Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, in a press conference held in Gangtok today, said that Sikkim will receive a lot of support from the new rules for distributing funds to states, as the state has been given special attention and fair financial assistance.

The proposed changes aim to address the unique challenges faced by smaller, border and mountainous states, which often face additional developmental hurdles.

Dr. Panagariya gave a detailed breakdown of the revised resource allocation framework, promising to benefit Sikkim by considering its specific needs and challenges.

The Finance Commission, tasked with recommending the division of central taxes between the Union and the states, has proposed several changes in the criteria that will impact how states receive their share of resources from the Centre.

A significant part of the Finance Commission’s new criteria continues to rely on the population of states as a major determinant for resource allocation.

However, Dr. Panagariya reassured the people of Sikkim that the revised formula would ensure that smaller states like Sikkim would not be disadvantaged by their smaller population sizes.

“While population continues to be an important factor in the allocation process, we have taken steps to ensure that states like Sikkim are not left behind. Smaller states face unique challenges, and this formula acknowledges those challenges,” Dr. Panagariya said.

The commission’s revised formula recognises that the population of a state alone cannot be the sole determinant of its resource allocation, particularly when smaller states like Sikkim need additional resources to overcome their geographical and infrastructural constraints.

Another key point highlighted by Dr. Panagariya was the importance of fiscal discipline and governance reforms in determining resource allocation. According to the Chairman, states that have maintained fiscal prudence and introduced effective governance measures would be rewarded with a higher share of central resources.

“The commission is placing a premium on good governance and fiscal discipline. States that have managed their finances well, that have introduced reforms, and that have shown a commitment to improving governance will receive a higher share of resources,” he said.

For Sikkim, which has been consistently praised for its fiscal responsibility and transparency in governance, this criterion is particularly significant.

Over the years, Sikkim has made notable strides in improving its public financial management, digital governance, and anti-corruption measures. Dr. Panagariya specifically mentioned Sikkim’s successful implementation of e-governance initiatives, which have enhanced transparency and reduced administrative costs.

Dr. Panagariya also spoke on the importance of infrastructure development in the allocation of funds, particularly for states that face geographical challenges.

“Infrastructure is one of the key areas where smaller and border states need additional support. The Finance Commission’s new formula will prioritise infrastructure development, particularly in sectors such as roads, bridges, and transportation networks,” he said.

For Sikkim, this focus on infrastructure is especially important. The state’s mountainous terrain and remote location make it more difficult to develop and maintain infrastructure. The lack of adequate roads, bridges, and transportation networks has long been a barrier to economic development and connectivity with the rest of the country. Dr. Panagariya acknowledged these challenges and assured that the Finance Commission would provide additional resources to states like Sikkim to help them address these infrastructural gaps.

In particular, Dr. Panagariya pointed to the importance of road connectivity in Sikkim, which plays a vital role in linking the state to neighboring regions and facilitating trade and tourism.

“Given the topography of Sikkim, it is crucial that the state receives adequate support for infrastructure projects. The Commission’s formula will ensure that border states like Sikkim receive the necessary resources to enhance their infrastructure,” he said.

In addition to fiscal discipline and infrastructure, Dr. Panagariya said that social development indicators, including education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, would play a significant role in the allocation of resources. “The Commission has placed a strong emphasis on social development indicators in the new formula. States that have made progress in areas like education, healthcare, and poverty reduction will be rewarded with additional funds,” he said.

Sikkim, which has made impressive progress in improving education, healthcare, and poverty reduction, is likely to benefit from this criterion. The state’s efforts to provide universal access to education, its focus on healthcare improvements, and its successful poverty alleviation programs have positioned it as a model state in these areas. Dr. Panagariya acknowledged these efforts and assured that Sikkim would receive additional support to further improve its social development indicators.

One of the most significant aspects of the new Finance Commission criteria is the recognition of the unique security challenges faced by border states like Sikkim. Dr. Panagariya highlighted that the Commission would allocate additional resources to states that need to strengthen their border security infrastructure and provide support to local communities in border areas.

“Sikkim, due to its proximity to international borders, faces specific challenges in terms of border security. The Finance Commission recognizes this and will provide additional resources to help the state address these challenges. This will include support for strengthening security infrastructure, improving connectivity, and providing assistance to communities living in border areas,” he said.

Dr. Panagariya said that the new Finance Commission criteria were designed to ensure balanced growth across all states, with special consideration for the unique needs of smaller, border, and mountainous states like Sikkim. He said that the Commission’s approach would ensure that all states, regardless of their size or population, receive the necessary resources to foster sustainable development.

“The Finance Commission is committed to promoting balanced growth and ensuring that every state, including Sikkim, receives the resources it needs to address its specific challenges. This is a comprehensive approach that takes into account the unique circumstances of each state,” Dr. Panagariya said.