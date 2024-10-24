The Sikkim government has announced the implementation of an "Odd-Even" vehicle restriction system in the municipal area of Gangtok, aimed at reducing non-essential vehicle movement and improving traffic flow. This measure, introduced under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, will come into effect on November 5, 2024, and will remain in force until further notice.

The restrictions will be applicable on the National Highway from Mayfair Fatak to GICI, Zero Point, within the municipal boundaries of Gangtok. The regulation is designed to limit the movement of both private and government vehicles, depending on the last digit of their registration number.

Timing of Restrictions:

Restricted Hours: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

Exemption Window: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM, allowing unrestricted movement to accommodate urgent tasks.

Vehicle Movement Guidelines:

Odd-numbered vehicles: Private and government vehicles with registration numbers ending in an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) are permitted to operate only on odd dates during the specified hours.

Even-numbered vehicles: Vehicles with registration numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to ply only on even dates during the restriction periods.

Exemptions and Special Cases:

The restrictions do not apply to feeder roads within the Gangtok municipal area, including the Indira Bye-Pass and Northern Bye-Pass.

Emergency service vehicles are exempted, but law enforcement will verify their status on-site to ensure they are on active duty.

The odd-even restrictions will not be enforced on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays, Sundays, or designated government holidays.

Penalties for Violations:

Non-compliance with these restrictions will result in fines, as stipulated under Section 177 and sub-section (1) of Section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The new traffic management strategy seeks to alleviate congestion in Gangtok by encouraging more organized vehicle movement, thus enhancing public convenience. The system will be monitored closely, with authorities open to adjustments based on traffic conditions and public feedback.