Sikkim has emerged as the state with the highest Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) in both rural and urban areas for 2023-24, according to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Statistics.

The findings, detailed in a PIB release, highlight the state's robust economic standing.

Sikkim's rural MPCE stands at Rs 9,474, while its urban counterpart reaches Rs 13,965, far surpassing the national averages of Rs 4,122 for rural areas and Rs 6,996 for urban regions.

Even when accounting for imputed values of goods received through social welfare schemes, the national figures increase marginally to Rs 4,247 and Rs 7,078, but still lag significantly behind Sikkim's metrics.

The state's MPCE figures are noteworthy even when compared to the top 5% of India's population, whose rural and urban MPCE average Rs 10,137 and Rs 20,310, respectively.

Analysts attribute this achievement to Sikkim's proactive governance under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, whose administration has prioritised free healthcare, education, and other welfare measures.