Troops of Striking Lion-Division, Trishakti Corps on October 9 conducted validated integrated employment of forces in a High Altitude Area at an altitude of 17500 ft in North Sikkim.

With the infusion of technology and growing lethality and ranges of weapon platforms available the battlefield scenario has changed even in High Altitude Areas, as prevalent in North Sikkim.

The future battles are likely to be swift, intense and under extreme battlefield transparency and digitized environment, despite being fought at dizzy heights between 17,000 ft to 22,000 ft, at subzero temperatures, and lack of oxygen.

This, therefore, calls for integrated and synergized application of all elements of ground forces including Infantry, Armour, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Aviation, Engineers, and logistic support elements.

The latest induction of New Generation Equipment including Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPVs), All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Quick Reaction Fire Vehicles (QRFVs), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs), and many other weapon systems and platforms have added new dimensions to the Indian Army’s existing capabilities to fight wars in High Altitude Areas.

The participating units demonstrated their ability to hit hard and swiftly with precision during the exercise.

Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps expressed satisfaction at the outcomes of the exercise and added, ''Future warfare demands integrated and synergized application of all arms and services available at the operational and tactical level, which was the main purpose of the validation exercise''.