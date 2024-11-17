On the occasion of International Students' Day, the Trishakti Corps organized an insightful lecture for students of Government Senior Secondary School, Tadong. The session aimed to raise awareness about opportunities in the armed forces and inspire young minds to explore a career in service to the nation.

Over 123 students actively participated in the session, which provided valuable insights into various entry pathways, including officer and non-officer roles. The lecture highlighted the physical, mental and academic qualifications required to join the armed forces, alongside the immense pride and benefits associated with serving the nation.

The Trishakti Corps’ efforts to uplift and inspire the youth of Sikkim extend beyond this event. Earlier in the day, students of Sikkim Himalayan Academy, Buriakhop, benefitted from the introduction of digital tools and smart classrooms under a collaborative initiative spearheaded by the Indian Army. This project, aimed at enhancing educational access in the remote Himalayan region, underscores the Army’s dedication to brightening futures and bridging technological divides.