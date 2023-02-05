In another attack, some unidentified miscreants on February 5, attacked the office of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) located in South Namchi in the state's Gangtok district.

Senior SDF leader Kabita Subba accused Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) of being behind this attack on the party office.

"After the provoking speech inciting violence by the Chief Minister at the SKM Foundation program yesterday, a mob of SKM party goons attacked SDF Party Office, Namchi, right now. Stones and petrol bombs were thrown at the party office,'' said SDF senior leader Kabita Subba while reacting over the incident.

The miscreants also vandalized Namchi Seven Hills School and the School Bus.

On February 4, there was also an attack on the SDF office at Indira Bye Pass road in the state's Gangtok district.

As per reports, the miscreants who pelted stones at SDF headquarter in Gangtok were suspected to be of SKM.

The attack took place after SDF workers burnt down the effigy of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 3 blaming him for the 'immigration tag to Sikkimese Nepali' in a recent Supreme Court Judgement.

Following the incident, five SDF leaders were also arrested by Sadar Police on February 4 morning.

SDF had carried out a rally in protest of the 'immigrant tag to the Nepali community in a recent Supreme Court judgment and SDF President Pawan Chamling accused Sikkim Chief Minister of being fully responsible for the immigrant tag.

Chamling had also called Sikkim bandh on the 4th and 5th of February but the district saw normal life.

Also read: Sikkim BJP meet Home Minister Amit Shah on February 5 over foreigner's tag row