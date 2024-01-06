Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Bagdogra airport, Sikkim on January 6. The Union Minister will be in the state for three days and participate in several strategic credit outreach programmes as part of her itinerary.

The Union Minister is visiting Sikkim for three days from 6th to 8th January, 2024.

During the visit, the Union Minister will attend a Credit Outreach Programme organised by State Bank of India to be held at Manan Kendra, Gangtok today. She will also visit the border village of Kupup on 7th January to participate in a Credit Outreach Programme organised by NABARD.

The Union Minister was received at Bagdogra Airport by Kumar Bardewa, Principal Director, Budget, Finance Department, Government of Sikkim, Officers of SBI, NABARD and officials from Home Department Protocol Unit, Siliguri.

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