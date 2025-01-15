A newly constructed road in Chewabhangyang, West Sikkim, was officially inspected by NB Dahal, Sikkim’s Minister for Roads and Bridges, marks a significant step in improving connectivity in the region, particularly near the Nepal border.

Chewabhangyang, a location of both strategic and tourist importance, has long required better road infrastructure. This new development is expected to facilitate easier travel, bolster local tourism, and enhance infrastructure in the area.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Minister NB Dahal’s proactive roles in advancing road development have garnered widespread praise. Their leadership under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party has been instrumental in prioritising infrastructure projects aimed at benefiting both citizens and visitors.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several key figures, including Education and Sports Minister Raju Basnet, Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurung, Rinchebung MLA Erung Tenzing Lepcha, and the Secretary of the Roads and Bridges Department. Their presence underscored the government’s collective commitment to regional development.

The newly opened road is expected to serve as a vital link, fostering growth and accessibility in this border area, while supporting Sikkim’s broader goals of infrastructure and tourism enhancement.