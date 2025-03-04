Surprise inspections were carried out across various locations in Pakyong and Gangtok districts on March 4, aimed at ensuring strict adherence to the Sikkim government's 15-day complete ban on animal slaughter.

The Enforcement Cell of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) held a pre-dawn operation at 3 am, following which several shops were found violating the ban by illegally selling meat, prompting authorities to take immediate action against those in breach of regulations.

The crackdown is part of the ongoing enforcement drive to identify breaches of the ban on animal slaughter, which was imposed in observance of Buddhist holy days.

The prohibition, as per a circular issued by the Ecclesiastical Department, aligns with the Tibetan Calendar and mandates the closure of all meat shops across the state during this period.

While the sale of fish imported from outside Sikkim is still permitted, fishing activities within the state will be strictly prohibited throughout the duration of the ban.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of compliance with the guidelines to maintain peace and respect for local religious observances.