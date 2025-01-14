Sikkim's Citizen Action Party accused Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of insulting a senior journalist on January 12, during a public interaction, despite his frequent claims of supporting press freedom in the state.

Condemning the remarks made by the Sikkim chief minister, the party's spokesperson stated, “The way the chief minister spoke to the journalist was not only inappropriate but also disrespectful. He should have refrained from such comments, especially given his position. We demand a formal apology to the journalist and the media community in Sikkim."

The incident occurred as the chief minister was addressing the media, where he questioned the journalist's reporting. The Citizen Action Party believes that such actions undermine the independence of the press in Sikkim, a region known for its strong media presence.

In a separate issue, the Citizen Action Party also raised concerns regarding the upcoming 50th Statehood Day celebrations. The CM recently announced that global pop sensation Ed Sheeran would perform during the celebrations, funded entirely by sponsorships rather than government funds. The party expressed skepticism over this arrangement, demanding full disclosure of the sponsors and the financial contributions they are making.

“If the chief minister claims that all funding is coming from sponsors, then he must publicly reveal the details. Who is providing the money, and how much is being contributed? The people of Sikkim have the right to know,” the party’s spokesperson stated.

The party further criticised the government for relying on external sponsorships for such major events, suggesting that this implies a lack of financial resources within the state government. "Does this mean the Sikkim government has no funds and is dependent on donations?" the spokesperson asked.

Adding to their concerns, the Citizen Action Party referred to a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) highlighting a Rs 130 crore tax evasion by the Sikkim Excise Department. The party demanded an explanation from the government on where the missing funds had gone. “The government must explain where the money is, who is responsible for these discrepancies, and how such amounts are being handled,” they said.

The Citizen Action Party warned that if these issues are not addressed transparently, they would take to the streets in protest. “The CM may try to threaten us, but we will continue to fight for the welfare of the people of Sikkim. The government must be held accountable,” they said.