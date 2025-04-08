The Cycling Association of Sikkim (CAOS) reaffirmed commitment to promote cycling as a sport and a community-driven activity across the state at the 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Gangtok.

The meeting brought together executive members and registered participants, all unified by a shared vision of nurturing Sikkim’s growing cycling ecosystem. The session began with a welcome address by the president of the association, setting the tone for a productive and collaborative discussion.

One of the key highlights of the AGM was the felicitation of the riders and team manager who proudly represented Sikkim at the 21st National Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) Championship held in Panchkula, Haryana. Their efforts were applauded as a milestone for the state’s cycling community.

Publicity Secretary Tshering Gyatso presented a detailed overview of the association’s activities over the past year, outlining its grassroots initiatives and event successes. This was followed by Treasurer Rinchen Kaleon presenting the financial report for the fiscal year 2024-25, which was unanimously approved by the house.

The AGM also witnessed key decisions, including amendments to the association’s bye-laws concerning executive appointments, and the induction of four new executive members to strengthen the leadership team. These steps were welcomed as necessary reforms to enhance transparency and efficiency within the organisation.

Another significant outcome was the finalization of the association’s 2025 event calendar.

A host of exciting events have been lined up, including the State Championships, Gangtok Loop XCM, Tsomgo XCM Challenge, Chakung Pine XCO, and several awareness rides aimed at promoting cycling culture and road safety.