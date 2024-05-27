Gerethang-Labing Gram Panchayat in Yuksam-Tashiding, Gyalshing district, has shown exemplary care for its elderly citizens by organising a fully-funded pilgrimage for those above 70-years-old.

The initiative, aimed at providing spiritual rejuvenation and joy, kicked off on May 27 morning from Gerethang. Yadhu Nath Chettri, Zilla Panchayat member, flagged off the event alongside Panchayat President Sashi Luitel, members, staff, and locals.

A total of 78 seniors embarked on the meticulously planned tour, which was funded entirely by the Gram Panchayat. Sashi Luitel, Panchayat President, highlighted the importance of the endeavor, emphasising the dedication of ward panchayats and staff in ensuring the seniors' comfort throughout.

Speaking to this India Today NE, Luitel said, "The pilgrimage is funded by the Gram Panchayat and is completely free of cost." She further explained that ward panchayats and staff of the GPU accompanied the senior citizens throughout the tour, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were made for their comfort and convenience during the journey.

Accompanying volunteers played a vital role, providing continuous support and care, ensuring a smooth journey for all participants. Today's pilgrimage covered significant sites including Buddha Park in Ravangla, Guru Padmasambhava's statue at Samdruptse, Chaardhaam complex, and Sai Mandir in Namchi.