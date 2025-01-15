Sikkim's Namchi District Police launched a stringent crackdown on drunken driving aimed at ensuring road safety and reduce accidents during the Maghey Mela festivities.

The initiative comes as part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety during busy and high-traffic periods.

To enforce the new measures, police have set up checkpoints at strategic locations across the district.

Drivers are being rigorously screened for alcohol consumption, and those found under the influence face severe penalties. Offenders could face hefty fines, license suspensions, and in some cases, legal action.

Namchi District Police have urged local citizens to cooperate with law enforcement and report any violations they witness, stressing the importance of collective effort in ensuring safer roads.