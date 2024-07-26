The Body Building Association of Sikkim (BBAS) has announced the selection of two Sikkimese athletes, Nima Doma Tamang and Bhawika Pradhan to represent India at the 56th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2024. The event will be held in Batam City, Indonesia from August 6 to 12.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on July 25. Nima Doma Tamang will compete in the Senior Women’s Model Physique and Senior Women’s Swimsuit Model categories. Bhawika Pradhan will represent the country in the Junior Women’s Model Physique and Senior Women’s Swimsuit Model categories.

BBAS also announced plans for the 6th Mr. Sukhim Bodybuilding Championship, scheduled for August 11 in Namchi. Pema Wangyal, the general secretary of BBAS highlighted the organization's commitment to providing platforms for Sikkimese athletes through State-level competitions and facilitating their participation in national and international events.

"The BBAS, with the support of the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBBF), is dedicated to fostering the growth of our athletes and boosting their confidence on global stages," Wangyal said at the press conference.