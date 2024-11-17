Sikkim's Pakyong Literary Festival 2024 commenced at Aritar's Lampokhari Lake on November 17, marking the beginning of a vibrant two-day celebration.

Organised by the District Administrative Centre (DAC) of Pakyong district, the festival this year holds special significance as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood.

The opening ceremony was graced by Puran Kumar Gurung, who oversees the Ministry of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, and Fisheries Development as the chief guest.

He was joined by MLA Pamin Lepcha of Gnathang Machong who attended the event as the guest of honour, accompanied by Laden Lhamu Bhutia, Zilla Adhyaksha, and Prabha Pradhan, Zilla Upadhyaksha.

As part of this year’s theme, which emphasises important social causes like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" and "Nasha Mukt Bharat, Nasha Mukt Sikkim," the festival aims to create awareness while encouraging intellectual discourse. Following the inaugural ceremony, Gurung, along with other dignitaries, visited various exhibitions showcasing books, products from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and interactive spaces for student competitions.

The festival began with a thought-provoking panel discussion on the topic, “Why Don’t Students Read More?” Panelists shared their insights in brief two-minute presentations before engaging in a lively debate, offering fresh perspectives on the challenges of reading among the youth.

The event also featured an array of student competitions, including a turncoat debate where participants presented compelling arguments on a wide range of topics. An open story-writing contest added another layer of excitement, encouraging students to explore their creativity and voice.

The festival will continue throughout the day, offering a series of competitions, exhibitions, and activities that promise to engage participants and spark meaningful conversations.

The event will draw a diverse crowd, with attendees including the District Collector (DC) of Pakyong, the Additional District Collector (ADC), the ADC (Development), the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), along with department heads, teachers, and students.