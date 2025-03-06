A two-day entry-level workshop on community-based tourism (CBT) commenced at the Rurban Community Complex in Soreng, on March 6, aimed at promoting tourism in the region through community involvement.

Organised by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the event is part of the “SIKKIM INSPIRES” initiative.

Soreng-Chakung MLA Aditya Golay, attended the workshop as the chief guest, alongside Zilla Panchayat members, Panchayat members, SDM Soreng Sakchum Lepcha, Deputy Director of Tourism Lamin Theng, Tourism Officer Deepa Gurung, BDOs, and several tourism experts, including Ankit Sood and Chung Chung La Bhutia from TSA.

Officials from various departments and stakeholders also participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Aditya Golay reiterated Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s vision to boost tourism in the Soreng-Chakung constituency. He stressed the importance of community collaboration to enhance tourism and expressed concern over underutilized government-built tourism assets. He also encouraged stakeholders to generate innovative ideas to maximise the use of these resources and ensure self-sufficiency in the sector.

The MLA also mentioned that all government tourism projects will now be closely monitored by a special committee focused on development, planning, and execution. He urged participants to take inspiration from successful tourism models in other regions and apply those learnings to Soreng.

Additionally, he proposed the formation of community tourism committees at the ward and Gram Panchayat levels to enhance local participation.

Tourism expert Ankit Sood delivered an insightful session on the need for a well-planned action strategy to elevate Soreng as a prominent tourist destination. He emphasized marketing strategies to position Soreng on both the national and global tourism map.

Tourism Officer Deepa Gurung provided an overview of various initiatives under the “SIKKIM INSPIRES” program, stressing the role of community participation in economic growth through tourism.

The workshop also featured interactive activities, including a Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) exercise where participants engaged in tourism resource mapping, historical timeline analysis, seasonal planning, training calendars, SWOT analysis, and transit walk mapping.

Additionally, Sunil Lama, a representative from SIKKIM INSPIRES, conducted a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the significance of community-based tourism.

During the event, MLA Aditya Golay was felicitated by the organising team for his contributions to tourism development in the region.