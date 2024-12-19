To empower tribal communities of Sikkim, the Cooperation Department distributed a grant-in-aid of Rs. 51.76 lakh to seven Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) on December 18, 2024. The event, held at Sahakari Bhawan, Tadong, was presided over Arun Kumar Upreti, the Hon'ble Minister of Cooperation and Rural Development, with the presence of senior officials including the Secretary, Principal Registrar, Registrar, Additional Registrar and other key personnel.

Gloria Namchu, Secretary of the Cooperation Department, introduced the PM Van Dhan Yojana (PM VDY) and highlighted its crucial role in enhancing the livelihood opportunities of tribal communities. She mentioned that a total of 80 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been established across Sikkim, with 77 already receiving operational grants. The scheme is designed to support the formation of 14 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and one Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) in each VDVK, benefiting around 300 members per cluster.

The seven Van Dhan Kendras that received the grant-in-aid on this occasion are located in different districts of the state, including Lingchom Tinga, Sakyong Pentong, Tingvong, and Tingchim Chadey in Mangan District; Sardong Lungchik in Gyalshing District; Buraikhop in Soreng District; and Chuba Perbing in Namchi District. The total amount distributed among these centers was Rs. 51,76,350.

During the event, an informative IEC video on the PM VDY scheme was also screened, providing participants with insights into the scheme's benefits and impact. Minister Upreti praised the scheme for its positive influence on the tribal communities, particularly in areas involving forest produce. stated the state's continued support for the initiative and encouraged the Cooperation Department to focus on marketing the products produced under the scheme.

Upreti urged the beneficiaries to work diligently and make the most of the opportunities presented by the PM Van Dhan Yojana, ensuring sustainable growth and empowerment for the tribal people of Sikkim.



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