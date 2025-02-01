To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative, the Women, Child, Senior Citizen & Disabilities Welfare Department organized a Special Plantation cum Review & Re-evaluation Program at the Children's Park, Chakung in Soreng District. This event combined the promotion of environmental conservation with the core values of the BBBP scheme, focusing on both ecological and social welfare progress.

The plantation drive aimed to increase green coverage by planting additional fruit-bearing trees, while also assessing the health of previously planted trees. A cleanliness drive was simultaneously carried out to ensure the upkeep of the plantation area and to safeguard the well-being of the plants. This initiative highlights the importance of sustainable practices and environmental stewardship in the region.

The program witnessed active participation from officials and staff from various local organizations, including the HUB, Social Welfare Inspectors (SWI), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and Anganwadi Workers (AWW). Their collaborative efforts were instrumental in the success of the event and emphasized the importance of ecological balance and biodiversity in regional development.

By integrating fruit-bearing plants, the program not only promoted sustainability but also aimed to enhance local biodiversity and provide nutritional benefits to communities. These plants will contribute to improved air quality and provide fresh produce for local populations in the long term.

The BBBP initiative, aimed at promoting the education and empowerment of the girl child, aligns seamlessly with these environmental efforts, demonstrating a holistic approach to building a sustainable and equitable society. Through such programs, the department has underscored the deep connection between environmental health and community well-being.