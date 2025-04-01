The concluding session of the talk series titled ‘Buddhism, A Way Ahead Today’ by Ven. Tuelku Jamyang was recently held in Gangtok. The event, which began on March 8 with weekly sessions, explored the relevance of Buddhism in modern times and its ability to provide guidance toward a harmonious and mindful life.

The final session was attended by several distinguished guests, with HCM Sarda Tamang serving as the chief guest.

Minister Ven. Sonam Lama, H.E. Goenjang Rinpoche, and Advisor-cum-MLA TT Bhutia were also present. The event also saw the participation of learned Khenpos, monks, students, and members of the local community.

During the session, Ven. Tuelku Jamyang emphasised Buddhism’s core teachings, such as mindfulness, compassion, and inner peace, explaining how these principles are more relevant today than ever.

He spoke about how these teachings can be applied to help individuals navigate the challenges of modern life, focusing on spiritual growth, ethical living, and mental well-being.