The issue of illegal immigration in Sikkim has once again come under the spotlight, with Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa raising concerns about the unchecked influx of migrant laborers into the state. According to Thapa, over 4 lakh illegal migrants have entered Sikkim, posing a significant threat to the state's demographic balance and economy.

Thapa recalled his strong objection to the implementation of the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' policy, fearing that it would facilitate ration distribution to migrant workers in Sikkim and encourage further influx. He stressed the need for an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, similar to what exists in other Northeastern states, to regulate entry into Sikkim. He also highlighted the lack of proper checking at the Rangpo border and emphasized the need for a temporary permit system to curb illegal immigration.

"If Meghalaya, which is not a sensitive border state, can get ILP, why not Sikkim? Sikkim is surrounded by China, Bhutan, and Nepal, and is vulnerable to infiltration. Criminals and illegal immigrants find Sikkim a safe haven. Without ILP, Sikkim is not safe at all," said Thapa. He also mentioned that he had urged Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to take up the ILP demand with the Central government.

Apart from immigration concerns, Thapa also spoke on the state's deteriorating financial condition. He revealed that Sikkim currently has a debt of Rs 22,000 crore, accumulated over the last 50 years. Despite this, there have been no significant economic developments, and the state struggles with unemployment, delayed salaries for employees, and non-payment to contractors. He criticized the previous governments for failing to bring economic prosperity while burdening the state with massive loans.

"The leaders have enjoyed the benefits, but the common people are suffering. The health system is in poor condition, and employment opportunities are scarce. We need to work together to make Sikkim better," he added.



Thapa strongly opposed the government's handling of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) disaster. He argued that proper environmental impact assessments had not been conducted before approving dam projects, leading to severe consequences for the state. "The GLOF has set Sikkim back by 100 years. More than 80,000 people were affected, and many lost their homes. Over 500 hotels shut down, and taxi drivers and small businesses suffered immensely. Yet, the government continues to push for new dams without proper reassessment," he said.

With Sikkim home to 320 glaciers, he warned that 16 of them could burst anytime, causing further devastation. He demanded a reassessment of environmental impact studies and urged the central government to intervene.



Addressing concerns regarding the recent Supreme Court judgment related to domicile rights, Thapa clarified that Sikkim’s constitutional protection under Article 371(F) remains intact. He cited a case in Chandigarh, where the Supreme Court ruled against state-specific criteria for MD/PG medical seats, stating it violated Article 14 (right to equality). However, he reassured that this judgment would not affect Sikkim due to its special protections.



Thapa also refuted speculations regarding the merger of Sikkim and Darjeeling, calling them baseless rumors. "There is no truth to this. It is being spread unnecessarily, and discussing it further will only create confusion. The BJP in Sikkim is completely against this, and it is impossible for such a merger to happen," he said.



Speaking about his reappointment as BJP State President, Thapa said his priority would be to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence. He admitted that many people in rural areas were still unaware of BJP government schemes and promised to ensure their proper implementation across the state.

"We have failed to reach out to every village with BJP’s welfare schemes, but now we are working to change that," he said, adding that the party is committed to expanding its support base in Sikkim.