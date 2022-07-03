Reiterating the state government’s stand on taking action against the culprits involved in the breaching of the Bethukandi embankment in Silchar, the police arrested a man in connection with the incident that led to a massive flood in Silchar town.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Kabul Khan who hails from the same locality. “The arrest was made last night. Details of the sections and the case will be shared soon. It was deliberate act. There will be more arrests soon,” said an official.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had visited Silchar for the third time on Friday, said the embankment breach case would be handled by the police’s criminal investigation department. He also visited the breached portion of the embankment at Bethukandi and saw the progress of its re-pair work, also distributed Rs 4 lakh cheque to each of the kin of 10 people killed in the Silchar flood.

The state has registered 131 fatalities since June 14. A total of 174 fatalities have been reported till date since the state started receiving heavy rainfall accompanied with landslides and floods.

Also read: 6 culprits identified for embankment breach in Silchar’s Bethukandi, says Assam CM