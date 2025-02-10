India rose from the ashes as it defeated England by four wickets in the second ODI, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Cuttack, on February 9.

Rohit (119, 90b, 12x4, 7x6), who struck his 32nd hundred in ODIs, helped India mow down the target of 305. The hosts made 308 for six in 44.3 overs. This is India's seventh successive bilateral ODI series win against England.

During the knock, Rohit also reached 49 international centuries to move past Rahul Dravid’s count of 48.

Rohit was also involved in a deflating 136-run stand with his opening partner Shubman Gill (60, 52, 9x4, 1x6), the sixth such occasion of them engaging a 100-plus alliance.

Earlier, veteran batter Joe Root (69, 72b, 6x4) and opener Ben Duckett (65, 56b, 10x4) scored fifties to lead England made 304 all out.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/35) was the most successful bowler.

Brief Scores:

England: 304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35) lost to India: 308/6 in 44.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 119, Shubman Gill 60, Shreyas Iyer 44; Jamie Overton 2/27) by 4 wickets.