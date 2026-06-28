Argentina finish group stage unbeaten as Messi makes scoring return off the bench

Defending champions Argentina wrapped up the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage with a perfect record after beating Jordan 3-1 to finish top of Group J, with Lionel Messi marking his second-half appearance from the bench by extending his World Cup scoring record.

Having already secured qualification for the Round of 32, head coach Lionel Scaloni rested several first-team players, making nine changes to the starting XI, while Messi was named among the substitutes. The changes did little to disrupt Argentina's rhythm as they controlled the game from the opening whistle.

Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a well-struck free-kick from around 20 yards that left Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila with no chance. Argentina doubled their lead shortly after the half-hour when a VAR review resulted in a penalty after Ihsan Haddad brought down Marcos Senesi. Lautaro Martinez converted from the spot, scoring his first FIFA World Cup goal.

Jordan responded after the break, pulling one back in the 55th minute when Musa Al-Tamaari finished off Haddad's low cross to briefly revive hopes of a comeback.

Scaloni introduced Messi on the hour mark, and the Argentina captain sealed the result with 10 minutes remaining. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner curled a trademark low free-kick into the net for his 19th FIFA World Cup goal, further extending his record as Argentina's all-time leading scorer in the tournament.

Argentina completed the group stage with three wins from three matches and will face tournament debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 in Miami on July 4. Jordan's first-ever World Cup campaign ended with three defeats, although they found the net in all three group-stage matches.