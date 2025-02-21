Arunachal Pradesh's para-athletes made a remarkable impact at the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with stellar performances securing medals and prestigious selections for upcoming international events.

Miss Kipa Mero clinched the silver medal in the Women’s Javelin Throw (T13 category), while Jack Sangno bagged the bronze medal in the Men’s 200m (T44 category), adding glory to the state's growing reputation in para-sports.

Beyond the medalists, 10 Arunachalee athletes have qualified for the 2nd Khelo India Para Games 2025, set to be held in Bihar. Among them, Techi Datam and Techi Sonu have earned a prestigious spot in the World Grand Prix Para Athletics Championship 2025, where they will compete in the Men’s Shotput event (F46 & F44 categories).



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Speaking on this achievement, Sonu expressed his gratitude and determination, stating, "Dedication, resilience, and spirit will inspire countless young athletes in the days to come. I hope we continue to achieve success and bring pride to Arunachal."

With these remarkable feats, Arunachal Pradesh continues to make strides in para-sports, showcasing the talent and determination of its athletes. The latest achievements mark a significant step forward in the state's sporting journey, inspiring the next generation of para-athletes.