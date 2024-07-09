Yabing Sangdo from East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh has brought glory to the state by winning two gold medals at the All India Inter-SAI Karate Tournament 2024. Sangdo showcased her exceptional skills in the Senior Female Individual Kata and Senior Female Individual Kumite 55kg categories.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took to social media to congratulate the young athlete on her remarkable achievement. He praised Sangdo's dedication and hard work at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Naharlagun, which contributed to her success on the national stage.

Congratulations to Yabing Sangdo from East Kameng for securing two gold medals in the Senior Female Individual Kata and Senior Female Individual Kumite 55kg categories with her stellar performance at the All India Inter-SAI Karate Tournament 2024.



Your dedication and hard work… pic.twitter.com/AFXpiO4pRY — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) July 9, 2024

The tournament, which brings together athletes from SAI centres across India, serves as a platform for showcasing talent and fostering competition among budding martial artists.