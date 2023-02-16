Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on February 16 claimed that International Cricket Council (ICC) won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI as far as hosting the 2023 Asia Cup in his country is concerned.

The BCCI's refusal to play in Pakistan owing to the political tension between the neighbours has raised doubts over the tournament taking place across the border later this year.

The tournament is significant as it is scheduled just before the ODI World Cup, which India is hosting and Pakistan has threatened to boycott in a tit-for-tat riposte.

''I have no idea, whether India will visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But we need to take a stand at some point or the other,'' Afridi told 'Samaa TV' in an interview.

''In this case, ICC's role becomes crucial, they should come forward, but let me say it even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI,'' he added.

He further claimed that BCCI is doing this because it has made itself that strong and because of this they are talking like this.

''They wouldn't have the courage, had they not been that strong. At the end it's about making yourself strong and then take decisions,'' Afridi added.

Afridi's remark came after India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's take on the contentious issue.

While sharing his views on a YouTube channel, Ashwin said Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. However, India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won't be participating.

''If you want us to participate do change the venue. When we say that we won't to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said that they will also not come to the World Cup,'' Ashwin added.

It is worth mentioning that BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been at loggerheads regarding the Asia Cup venue.

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