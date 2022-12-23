Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships by registering a resounding victory in Bhopal on December 23.

The Assam pugilist overpowered Puja Nayak from Odisha in the 75Kg Last-16 match as she attacked her relentlessly with her powerful punches.

Eventually, Borgohain, was declared the winner by Referee Stops the Contest (RSC) verdict after just a few minutes into the first round of the bout.

Meanwhile, the 2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather of Railways Sports Promotion Board also reached the 57kg quarter-finals after she was given a walkover against Karnataka's Divyani.

In addition to this, Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani secured the Last-8 berth as she outperformed Swati Arya of Rajasthan by a 5-0 margin in a 48kg pre-quarterfinal contest.

Rajasthan's Arshi Khanam and Jhalak Tomar also produced dominating performances to advance into the quarter-finals with identical 5-0 wins in their respective matches.

While Khanam beat Uttar Pradesh's Ice Prajapati in the 54kg bout, Tomar (50kg) thrashed Assam's Kampi Boro comfortably.

For Haryana, Kalpana won in the 50kg category by 5-0 against Maharashtra's Janhavi Waghmare. Besides this, Rajni Singh (48kg) and Rinky Kishore (50kg) were the boxers from Uttar Pradesh who too booked their place into the quarter-finals.

Rajni defeated Punjab's Suvidha Bhagat 5-0 while Kishore claimed RSC win against Kavitha Paravada of Andhra Pradesh.

The 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships event has been witnessing the participation of 302 boxers, competing across 12 weight categories.

The quarter-finals will be played on Saturday.

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