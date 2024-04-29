Assam Under-16 opener Julien Konwar showcased exceptional batting skills hammering a magnificent century to propel his team into the lead against the Bangladesh National Team Under-15 in their first three-day match at the Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on Monday.

Assam U-16, responding to the Bangladesh U-15 team’s score of 272, posted a competitive total of 284, losing all their wickets in 66 overs in their first innings. Julien's remarkable innings of 122 runs off 121 balls, embellished with 22 boundaries and one six, proved pivotal in Assam's pursuit of the first-innings lead.

As the curtains fell on day two's play, the hosts found themselves at 25/1 in 11 overs.

Earlier in the day, the host team resumed their innings at 256/8 and was eventually bowled out for 272 in 95.5 overs, with Sourav Karmakar (84) and Shimanto Roy Rinku (62) making notable contributions.

Assam's bowling attack, led by Manash Pratim Barman, showcased remarkable discipline, with Barman claiming 3 wickets for 36 runs. Amit Choudhury (2/21), Alham Wahid (2/49), and Manish Mahato (2/55) also contributed significantly to restrict the Bangladeshi batting lineup.

In reply, Assam faced an early setback with the dismissal of Achyut Das for zero, but Julien's aggressive batting provided impetus to the team. Manish Mahato remained unbeaten on 52 at the end of the innings.

The Assam team is set to engage in two more three-day matches and three one-day matches against the Bangladesh national team (U-15) at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi and at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura. The series is scheduled to conclude on May 14.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh Under-15:

1st Innings 272/10 in 95.5 overs (Sourav Karmakar 84, Shimanto Roy Rinku 62; Manash Pratim Barman 3/36, Amit Choudhury 2/21, Alham Wahid 2/49, Manish Mahato 2/55).

2nd Innings 25/1 in 11 overs.

Assam Under-16:

1st Innings 284/10 in 66 overs (Julien Konwar 122, Manish Mahato 52 not out; Arbaz Islam 3/44, Jibon Rahman 3/56).