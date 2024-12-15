Australia hit a dominating 405 score for 7 at the end of the second day of the third Test, against India on December 15 in Brisbane.

Australia marked the score, courtesy of Travis Head who continued to bully India and smashed a second successive hundred. Mean, Steve Smith clawed his way back to form with his 33rd century.

Head, who cracked 140 in the previous Test, hit a brilliant 152 off just 160 balls and added 241 runs for the fourth wicket with Smith (101 off 190 balls), who scored one of his more laboured hundreds in the traditional format.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) stood out from the pack with his 12th five-wicket haul while Akash Deep (0/78) despite bowling well was distinctly unlucky.

Mohammed Siraj (1/97) developed some discomfort in one of his legs and didn't look fully fit. Ravindra Jadeja (0/76) was an absolute disappointment with no help on offer from the track.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 405 for 7 in 101 overs. (Travis Head 152, Steve Smith 101, Jasprit Bumrah 5/72).